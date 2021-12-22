1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

