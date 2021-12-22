$184.29 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $184.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $688.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. 23,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,788. Avalara has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.73.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avalara by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

