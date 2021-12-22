17,700 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TPH opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
Tri Pointe Homes Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
