17,700 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

