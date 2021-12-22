$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $157.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $158.10 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 33,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

