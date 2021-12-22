15,000 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $417,983. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

