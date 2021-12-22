$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to announce $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.