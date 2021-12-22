13,804 Shares in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,836,000.

Get AEye alerts:

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. AEye Inc has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18.

LIDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR).

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.