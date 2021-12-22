$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.78 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

