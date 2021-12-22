12,621 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners grew its stake in CommScope by 394.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.