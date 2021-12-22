11,601 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21.

