$1.91 EPS Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $87.63. 6,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a market cap of $610.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

