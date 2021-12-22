$1.90 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.83. Owens Corning also posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

