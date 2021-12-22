-$1.87 EPS Expected for Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Better Therapeutics.

BTTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,083 shares of company stock valued at $266,683.

Shares of BTTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 183,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,678. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

