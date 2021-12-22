$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $169.71. 200,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 37.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

