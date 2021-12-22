$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,493. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

