$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,771. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $136.91 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

