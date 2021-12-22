$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 246,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $263,780. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

