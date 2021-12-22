$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 246,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $263,780. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.