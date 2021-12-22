$0.39 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 24,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $476.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

