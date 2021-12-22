-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 150,400 shares of company stock worth $337,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,945 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

