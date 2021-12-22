$0.30 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. BGSF reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 92,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

