$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPCH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 5,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

