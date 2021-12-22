-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBRX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

