$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 24,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,266. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

