-$0.10 EPS Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,148. NovoCure has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NovoCure by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 895.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

