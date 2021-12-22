-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTER. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 3,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

