-$0.07 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

RADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584 in the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 289.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 47,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,331. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

