$0.07 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Cango stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cango has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cango by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cango by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.