-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

GNSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 89,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,587. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of 176.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

