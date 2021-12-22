-$0.02 EPS Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Qualtrics International also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Raymond James upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of XM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. 7,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,757. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.38.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,693,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 621,227 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,785,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

