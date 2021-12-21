Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 4,730 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

