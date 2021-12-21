Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Zoom Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

