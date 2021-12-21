ZINC Reaches Market Cap of $29,397.93 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $29,397.93 and $101.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

