Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 618,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 415,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 2,308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
