Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 618,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 415,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 2,308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 1,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

