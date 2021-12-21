Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stellantis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after buying an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after buying an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.