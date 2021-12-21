Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Kaspien stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kaspien by 248.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

