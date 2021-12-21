Zacks Investment Research Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 78,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.