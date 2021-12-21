Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 4,490,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.