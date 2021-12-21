Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE VVNT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

