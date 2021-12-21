Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Strong Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

