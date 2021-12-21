Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

