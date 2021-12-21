Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.29. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. 125,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

