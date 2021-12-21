Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.07 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

