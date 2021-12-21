Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research's earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

