Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.73. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 289,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 1,170,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

