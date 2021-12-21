Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.73. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.
GTN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 1,170,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
