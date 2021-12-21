Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $22.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.20 million and the highest is $22.40 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

First Bank stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,207. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

