Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.