Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

