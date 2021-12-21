Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.97 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $415.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.