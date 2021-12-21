Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $415.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

