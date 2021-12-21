Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $306.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $358.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

