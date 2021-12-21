Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

