Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.60). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 822,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

